Renal Special
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
400g
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
COMPOSITION : Maize flour, rice, dehydrated pork protein*, animal fats, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, wheat gluten*, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).Protein sources: dehydrated pork protein*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 47 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.7 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 15 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 61 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 147 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 4.8% - Calcium: 0.63% - Phosphorus: 0.45% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.4% - Magnesium: 0.05% - Chloride: 0.76% - Sulphur: 0.5% - Vitamin D (Total): 900.0 IU/kg - Hydroxyproline: 0.86% - EPA/DHA: 0.41% - Essential Fatty Acids (Linoleic Acid - Arachidonic Acid): 3.13% - Urine alkalising substances: potassium citrate - calcium carbonate.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2,5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3,5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|4,5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|75
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5,5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6,5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7,5
|99
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|8
|104
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8,5
|109
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|72
|6/8
|9
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|9,5
|118
|1+2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|10
|122
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|81
|7/8