Satiety Weight Management
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals
COMPOSITION: poultry by-products, pork by-products, pork blood products, powder cellulose, rice flour, corn starch mixture, minerals, yeasts and part thereof, marigold meal, glucosamine, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 235 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.23 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 2.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 84.0% - metabolisable energy: 610KCal/Kg.