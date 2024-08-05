Satiety Weight Management

Dry food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

S/O Index

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION