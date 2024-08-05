Satiety Weight Management
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
S/O Index
-
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 32.0% (min.), Crude Fat 7.0% (min.), Calcium 1.080% (min.), Phosphorus 0.880% (min.), Ash 9.4% (max.), Crude Fiber 15.2% (max.), Moisture 6.5% (max.).
COMPOSITION: dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), powdered cellulose, tapioca, wheat, wheat gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), corn gluten, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fat (poultry fat), psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, marigold extract, glucosamine, L-carnitine, mucossacharides-protein (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg) Amino acids, Vitamin A: 24000 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, E1 (Iron): 28 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 36 mg, E6 (Zinc): 117 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.04 mg - Antioxidants.