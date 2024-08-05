Sensitivity control
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
1.5kg
3.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Sensitivity control dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Selected sources of protein and carbohydrate. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed Sensitivity control dry for 3 to 8 weeks. If signs of intolerance disappear, this diet can be used indefinitely.