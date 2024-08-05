Sensitivity control

Sensitivity control

Dry food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Selected protein

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Sensitivity control dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Selected sources of protein and carbohydrate. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed Sensitivity control dry for 3 to 8 weeks. If signs of intolerance disappear, this diet can be used indefinitely.

product details accompanying image