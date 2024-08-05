Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Selected proteins
Limiting the number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies.
Digestive health
Adapted nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars. Selected source of protein: chicken (38%). Selected source of carbohydrate: rice (4%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 350 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 33 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.45 g.
