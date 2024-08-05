Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 32.0% (min.), Crude Fat 9.0% (min.), Calcium 0.792% (min.), Phosphorus 0.712% (min.), Ash 9.5% (max.), Crude Fiber 8.1% (max.), Moisture 6.5% (max.), Magnesium 0.06%.
COMPOSITION: rice, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), wheat gluten*, powdered cellulose, corn, minerals, animal fat (poultry fat), corn gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), fish oil, soybean oil, fructo oligosaccharide, marigold extract, wheat, L-carnitine. No animal medicine included.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 21000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 31 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.1 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 40 mg, E6 (Zinc): 138 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.04 mg - Preservatives:Antioxidants.