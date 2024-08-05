Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve struvite uroliths.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION: pork by-products, poultry by-products, salmon, pork blood products, wheat flour, powder cellulose, vital wheat gluten, corn starch mixture, minerals, fish oil, marigold meal, yeasts and part thereof.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 170 IU, E1 (Iron): 2 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.5 mg, E6 (Zinc): 5 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 9.5% - Fat content: 2.7% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 81.5% - Taurine (total): 0.085% - Calcium: 0.22% - Phosphorus: 0.19% - Sodium: 0.26% - Magnesium: 0.01% - Potassium: 0.16% - Chloride: 0.33% - Sulfur: 0.16% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%.