Alpine Dachsbracke

Alpine Dachsbrackes are robust, hardy dogs used to track large hoofed game carrying a wound or as a scenthound on the trail of hares and foxes in the mountains.



Never ruffled, these calm, confident dogs are both friendly and alert. These sturdy hunting dogs are short-legged but robustly built, with well-developed bones and firm muscles.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)