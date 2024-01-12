Australian Silky Terrier

Silky Terriers are native to Sydney, Australia and are closely related to the Yorkshire Terrier. Their coat is fine, flat-lying and glossy, giving them their name.

Despite their size and refined appearance, these dogs display all of the terrier characteristics, embodying keenness, activity and soundness. These joyful little dogs make excellent companions thanks to their sociable nature and adaptability.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)