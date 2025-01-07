HomeDogsBreedsWelsh Corgi Cardigan

Welsh Corgi Cardigan

These energetic and sturdy little dogs were bred as cattle dogs, driving the herd by day and guarding them by night.
Welsh Corgi Cardigan adult black and white

About the Welsh Corgi Cardigan

Welsh Corgi Cardigans are lively, active and intelligent little dogs with a steady temperament. Their easy-going nature makes them an ideal companion or family dog.

However, their working dog origins mean they require more exercise and stimulation than you’d expect from a dog of this size, and fare better when they have regular access to outdoor spaces.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Loving / Lively / Alert / Friendly / Resilient / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable

Key facts

Enjoys training

Patient with children and other animals

Great companion

Like & share this page