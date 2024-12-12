Cats and Dogs’ Bodies Becoming a Perfect Habitat for Parasites! Introducing the Most Common Parasites.

This article is going to talk about:

What Are the Common Parasites?

● External Parasite – Cattle Ticks

Cattle ticks are mainly found in meadows, fall leaves, ditches and joints between cement. Adult ticks usually stay at the tip of the grass and wait until a suitable host passes by, whether it is a dog or human. It will crawl onto the hair and clothes then proceed to lay eggs and feed on blood for nutrients. Ticks use their mouthparts to feed on blood while anchoring themselves to the host by piercing the skin with their lower oral plate. Their size can expand from 3mm, which is the size of a flea, to 8-10mm, about the size of a small fingernail after a blood meal. When feeding, ticks can transmit bloodborne parasites to the host, such as scorch worm (causing anemia by damaging red blood cells), Ehrlichia (causing anemia and reducing white blood cells and platelets), also Borrelia burgdorferi (causing Lyme disease) and more.



● External Parasite – Fleas

Flea, another notorious blood-sucking ectoparasite, usually contaminated with tapeworms and other diseases such as Rickettsia.

Generally speaking, the easiest way to tell whether a dog has fleas or not is to look for the feces of the flea. If you find small, dark, grain-sized particles that dissolve into reddish-brown streaks when placed on a damp paper towel, that is the flea’s feces.

In fact, cats are more likely to get fleas than dogs. According to clinical studies, over 50% of the skin infections found in cats are mostly caused by fleas. It is suggested that since cats tend to hide themselves in narrow and covert spaces such as top of wardrobes and behind cabinets where cleaning is infrequent, giving fleas chances to thrive.



● External Parasite – Lice

There are two types of lice, one is blood-sucking, another is skin-biting. They are usually found at the root of animal hair, both types of lice cause anemia, flaky skin or scaly skin problems. Pet owners can easily spot the lice crawling on pet’s hair or skin when grooming.



● External Parasite – Trichocystis

Trichocystis, also known as Demodex Canis, are ectoparasites naturally present on the skin of cats and dogs. Their existence is just like the bacteria on human skin, living within the follicle, sebaceous gland, limbs and face. Demodex Canis won’t cause any problems when cats and dogs’ immune system is healthy. However, if the immune system is weakened due to parasitic infection, malnutrition or stress (oestrum, pregnancy, environmental changes, post-surgery, etc.), Trichocystis will go deep under skin tissue, causing inflammation and hair loss. If the underlying cause of the condition is not addressed, there will be a chance of frequent recurrence.



● External Parasite - Ear Scabies

Ear Scabies are the parasites that infest inside a pet's ears. Besides causing black or brown waxy secretions in the ears with a strong odor, they also cause extreme itchiness that make cats and dogs scratch their ears incessantly. Animals will scratch so much that can lead to redness and even ear hermatoma, a swelling filled with blood. In some more severe cases, it will affect the inner ear, disturb the balancing of dogs and cats. A noticeable sign is when cats and dogs tilt their heads more often.



● Internal Parasite – Heartworms

Mosquito is the carrier for heartworm disease in cats and dogs. Heartworm infection is transmitted through mosquito bites. Therefore, pets that stay indoors can also get infected.



For dogs, there are no noticeable symptoms at the early stage of infection. Around 6-8 months later, the adult worms will grow up to 15-30cm long, mainly gathering around the blood vessels in the lung and heart arteries. When the heartworms begin to block the blood vessels, symptoms like coughing, losing appetite and tiredness appear. In later stages, they will have issues breathing, lower leg edema, ascites and ultimately leading to death from cardiorespiratory failure.



For cats, although the possibility of heartworm surviving within a cat's body is lower, some cats can still be parasitized by heartworms. Due to smaller body size, narrower blood vessels, and reduced heart and lung capacity, even the presence of 1 or 2 adult worms can potentially lead to shock or even death. Additionally, there are usually no noticeable signs before the disease manifests, catching pet parents off guard.



● Internal Parasite – Tapeworms

Cats catch tapeworms most commonly by ingesting infected fleas. Tapeworms are composed of several to several hundred segments, and each segment contains eggs. After maturing, the body segments of the tapeworms will detach, and the worm eggs on the segments will be expelled along with the feces or crawl out directly from the anus. You may see tapeworm eggs, which look like grains of rice or sesame seeds in your cat's stool, stuck to the fur around their tail or where they sleep. Cats and dogs infected with tapeworms may exhibit symptoms such as dry and dull fur, loss of appetite, malnutrition, vomiting, diarrhea and so on.

● Internal Parasite – Roundworms

If cats and dogs consume food contaminated with worm eggs or come into contact with feces containing worm eggs, they are at risk of roundworm infections. Sometimes, it can also be transmitted directly to young kittens and puppies through mother's milk. Roundworms parasitize the intestine to absorb nutrients, growing to approximately 3-12cm in length and resembling rubber bands. When the infection is of low quantity, cats and dogs may not show obvious symptoms. However, as roundworms continue to multiply, it can lead to malnutrition, tiredness, vomiting, bloating, abdominal pain, intestinal obstruction, and other symptoms.

Are Preventive Measures Only Necessary for Cats and Dogs That Go Outdoors?