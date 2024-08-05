BHN Dachshund Adult Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Dachshunds - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

1.5kg

What is the right portion?
Joint & bone support

Dachshunds’ little legs have to be strong and always on the go. Chondroitin and glucosamine are key ingredients of this diet to help promote healthy bones and joints. An adapted content of calcium and phosphorus helps support the Dachshund’s short limbs and vertebrae that are subject to severe mechanical stresses.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.

Stool and odour reduction

To help keep your home and garden clean and fresh, our food contains targeted nutrients which help reduce the volume and odour of your pet’s stools.

Exclusive kibble design: Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image