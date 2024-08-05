BHN Golden Retriever Adult Dog

BHN Golden Retriever Adult Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Golden Retrievers - Over 15 months old

Sizes available

12kg

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

Healthy skin & coat

Golden Retriever Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Healthy cardiac function

This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever dog.

Ideal weight

Helps maintain the Golden Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image