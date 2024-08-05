SHN Maxi Adult (Chunks in gravy)
Wet food for Dog
For adult large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg). From 15 months to 5 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 140g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Helps support large dogs' healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for maximal absorption.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable rotein extracts, minerals, yeasts.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 160 IU, Vitamin C: 30 mg, Iron [3b103]: 9 mg, lodine [3b202]: 0.22 mg, Copper [36405, 3b406]: 1.7 mg, Manganese [3b502, 3b503, 3b504]: 2.7 mg, Zinc [3b603,3b605, 3b606]: 27 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Analytical Constituants: Moisture 81%, Protein 7.5%, Fat content 5.3%, Crude fiber 1%, Crude ash 1.7%, NFE*3.5%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|26
|10 pouch
|29
|11 pouch
|32
|11 pch+1/2 pouch
|35
|12 pch+1/2 pouch
|42
|14 pch+1/2 pouch
|44
|15 pouch
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|26
|1
|290 g (3 cup)
|29
|1
|317 g (3 cup + 2/8 cup)
|32
|1
|344 g (3 cup + 5/8 cup)
|35
|1
|370 g (3 cup + 7/8 cup)
|42
|1
|429 g (4 cup + 4/8 cup)
|44
|1
|445 g (4 cup + 5/8 cup)