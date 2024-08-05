SHN Maxi Adult (Chunks in gravy)

Wet food for Dog

For adult large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg). From 15 months to 5 years old.

Sizes available

1 x 140g

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Helps support large dogs' healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for maximal absorption.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION