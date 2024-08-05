SHN Maxi Ageing (Chunks in gravy)
Wet food for Dog
For mature and senior large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg). Over 5 years old.
1 x 140g
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Helps support large dogs' healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT
Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to enjoy a lifelong vitality.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, yeasts.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 170 IU, Vitamin C: 70 mg, Iron [3b103]: 9 mg, lodine [3b202]: 0.34 mg, Copper [36405, 3b406]: 2.7 mg, Manganese [3b502, 3b503, 3b504]: 2.8 mg, Zinc [3b603,3b605, 36606]: 28 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Analytical Constituants: Moisture 80.9%, Protein 8.1%, Fat content 5.1%, Crude fiber 1.1%, Crude ash 1.5%, NFE*3.3%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|26
|10 pouch
|29
|11 pouch
|32
|11 pch+1/2 pouch
|35
|12 pch+1/2 pouch
|42
|14 pch+1/2 pouch
|44
|15 pouch
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|26
|1
|288 g (3 cup + 3/8 cup)
|29
|1
|316 g (3 cup + 6/8 cup)
|32
|1
|342 g (4 cup + 1/8 cup)
|35
|1
|368 g (4 cup + 3/8 cup)
|42
|1
|427 g (5 cup + 1/8 cup)
|44
|1
|443 g (5 cup + 2/8 cup)