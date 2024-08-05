SHN Medium Ageing 10+ Dog (Gravy)SHN Medium Ageing 10+ (Gravy)
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For senior medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 10 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
10 x 140g
Healthy ageing support
Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Bone and joint support
Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing medium breed dogs.
Skin and coat condition
Formulated with specific nutrients for a shiny coat and healthy skin.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts, vegetables.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 160 IU, Iron (3b103): 6 mg, lodine (3b202): 0.15 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406) : 1.2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504) : 1.9 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 19 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptllolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.0% - Crude fibres: 0.9% - Fat content: 5.5% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Moisture: 80.5% - EPA/DHA: 0.12%.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude Protein (min) 60 - Moisture (max) 835 - Crude Fat (min) 35 - Crude Fibre (max) 19 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Weight of dog
|Pouches per day
|12 kg
|5+1/2 pouches
|14 kg
|6 pouches
|18 kg
|7+1/2 pouches
|20 kg
|8 pouches
|23 kg
|9 pouches
|25 kg
|9+1/2 pouches
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for medium sized dogs over 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of dogs like yours in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants.