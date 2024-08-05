SHN Medium Ageing 10+ Dog (Gravy)SHN Medium Ageing 10+ (Gravy)

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For senior medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 10 years old.

10 x 140g

Healthy ageing support

Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Bone and joint support

Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing medium breed dogs.

Skin and coat condition

Formulated with specific nutrients for a shiny coat and healthy skin.

Suitable for medium sized dogs over 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of dogs like yours in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants.

