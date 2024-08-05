CCN Medium Light Weight Care Adult Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.

Sizes available

3kg

10kg

Proven results

80% achieved healthier weight *Royal Canin internal study.

Weight management program

'Weight management program 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian. '

80% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin Medium Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks” *Royal Canin internal study.

For dogs prone to weight gain

Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine.

Precise formula

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.

Sensitivities

Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.