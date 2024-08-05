SHN Mini Ageing (Chunks in gravy)
Wet food for Dog
For mature and senior small breed dogs (up to 10 kg). Over 8 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Helps maintain dogs' ideal weight by perfectly meeting their specific energy needs through an adapted calorie content.
STRONG & HEALTHY BONES
Helps maintain healthy bones with an appropriate balance of nutrients.
LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT
Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to enjoy a lifelong vitality.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 180 IU, Vitamin C: 70 mg, Iron [3b103]: 9 mg, lodine [3b202]: 0.23 mg, Copper [3b405, 3b406]: 1.8 mg, Manganese [3b502, 3b503, 3b504]: 2.8 mg, Zinc [3b603, 3b605, 3b606]: 28 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Analytical Constituants: Moisture 80.3%, Protein 8%, Fat content 5.1%, Crude fiber 0.9%, Crude ash 1.5%, NFE* 4.2%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|2
|2 pch+1/2 pouch
|4
|4 pouch
|5
|4 pch+1/2 pouch
|6
|5 pouch
|8
|6 pch+1/2 pouch
|10
|7 pch+1/2 pouch
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|2
|1
|27 g (2/8 cup)
|4
|1
|60 g (5/8 cup)
|5
|1
|75 g (7/8 cup
|6
|1
|89 g (1 cup)
|8
|1
|115 g (1 cup + 2/8 cup)
|10
|1
|140 g (1 cup + 5/8 cup)