SHN Mini Ageing (Chunks in gravy)

SHN Mini Ageing (Chunks in gravy)

Wet food for Dog

For mature and senior small breed dogs (up to 10 kg). Over 8 years old.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

WEIGHT MAINTENANCE

Helps maintain dogs' ideal weight by perfectly meeting their specific energy needs through an adapted calorie content.

STRONG & HEALTHY BONES

Helps maintain healthy bones with an appropriate balance of nutrients.

LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT

Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to enjoy a lifelong vitality.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION