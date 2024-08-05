SHN Mini Indoor Adult

SHN Mini Indoor Adult

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for adult dogs - For small breed dogs (adult weight up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Over 10 months old

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

Digestive health and stool quality

Helps support digestive health and reduces faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible L.I.P., an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.

Coat condition

This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin and coat. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

Ideal body condition

Helps maintain ideal body condition thanks to an adapted calorie content which meets the reduced energy needs of small breed dogs living mainly indoors. This formula contains L-Carnitine.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image