SHN Mini Indoor Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs - For small breed dogs (adult weight up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Over 10 months old
500g
1.5kg
3kg
7.5kg
Digestive health and stool quality
Helps support digestive health and reduces faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible L.I.P., an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin and coat. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
Ideal body condition
Helps maintain ideal body condition thanks to an adapted calorie content which meets the reduced energy needs of small breed dogs living mainly indoors. This formula contains L-Carnitine.
COMPOSITION: rice, corn, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), vegetable protein isolate* (wheat), animal fat (poultry fat), hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), minerals, beet pulp, soybean oil, powdered cellulose, yeast, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids, fructo oligosaccharide, L-carnitine. No animal medicine included. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 163 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - L-Carnitine: 100.0 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.