SHN Mini Indoor Senior Dog
Dry food for Dog
￼Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Over 8 years old
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Healthy ageing support
Developed to support healthy ageing in small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
High rehydration - dental health
The kibble easily rehydrates to help ageing dogs chew. The calcium chelators contained in this formula help reduce tartar formation and support oral hygiene
Digestive health and stool quality
Helps support digestive health and reduces faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION: corn, rice, vegetable protein isolate* (wheat), animal fat (poultry fat), dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), minerals, beet pulp, corn gluten, fish oil, soybean oil, tomato, mannan oligosaccharide, borage, wheat meal, marigold, L-carnitine, provitamin A (ß-Carotene). No animal medicine included. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.