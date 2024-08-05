SHN Mini Indoor Senior Dog

Dry food for Dog

￼Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Over 8 years old

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Healthy ageing support

Developed to support healthy ageing in small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

High rehydration - dental health

The kibble easily rehydrates to help ageing dogs chew. The calcium chelators contained in this formula help reduce tartar formation and support oral hygiene

Digestive health and stool quality

Helps support digestive health and reduces faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION