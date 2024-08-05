SHN Mini Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight between 1 and 10 kg) - Up to 10 months old
Sizes available
50g
800g
2kg
4kg
8kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. :Mini Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Intense energy content
Meets the energy needs ofsmall breed puppies during the growth period, and satisfies fussy appetites
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.