BHN Miniature Schnauzer Adult Dog

Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Schnauzer in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains an adapted formulation of nutrition that helps to maintain proper urinary function. This dedicated formula of nutrients also encourages your dog to drink more often – this ultimately helps to keep your Schnauzer hydrated to further support the health of its urinary tract.ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains optimal levels of specific amino acids which help to maintain the natural colour of your Schnauzer's coat, regardless of its colouring.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult has a moderate fat content which – when combined with daily exercise – helps your dog to maintain its ideal weight.The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Miniature Schnauzer breed. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the formulation of the kibble helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by slowing down the formation of tartar.

