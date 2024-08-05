BHN Pomeranian Adult Dog (Loaf)
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult Loaf contains an adapted mineral content and other specific nutrients to help support the health of your dog’s bones, joints, cartilage, and ligaments. This formula also helps to support the natural barrier role of your dog’s skin and nourish the Pomeranian’s beautiful coat. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Pomeranians - Over 8 months old (loaf)
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Bone & joint support
'Contributes to supporting the Pomeranian''s healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.'
Adapted texture appetite stimulation loaf
A smooth texture to help stimulate the Pomeranian's finicky appetite.
Healthy skin & coat
Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of EPA & DHA and omega-6 fatty acids.
Digestive health
Helps support a healthy transit and optimal stool quality with high quality proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibres.