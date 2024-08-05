BHN Pomeranian Adult

ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult contains advanced nutrients and an adapted mineral content to help support healthy joints and bones. This formula helps to support the natural barrier function of your dog’s skin, while also nourishing the Pomeranian’s glorious coat. This recipe uses high quality, highly digestible proteins to help support efficient digestion. Its balanced blend of fibres helps to facilitate healthy internal transit and promote optimal stool quality. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Pomeranians - Over 8 months old

