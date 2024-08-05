BHN Pomeranian Adult

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult contains advanced nutrients and an adapted mineral content to help support healthy joints and bones. This formula helps to support the natural barrier function of your dog’s skin, while also nourishing the Pomeranian’s glorious coat. This recipe uses high quality, highly digestible proteins to help support efficient digestion. Its balanced blend of fibres helps to facilitate healthy internal transit and promote optimal stool quality. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Pomeranians - Over 8 months old

Sizes available

3kg

What is the right portion?
Bone & joint support

Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian's healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Healthy skin & coat

The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian's extraordinary features. This exclusive formula helps support the skin's role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with an adapted content of EPA & DHA and borage oil.

Digestive health

A balanced blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Tailor-made kibble / exclusive kibble design / dental health

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian's small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators to support dental health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

