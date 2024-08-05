BHN Poodle Adult Dog

BHN Poodle Adult Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Poodles - Over 10 months old

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

Coat health

This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Muscle mass condition

This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s lean body mass.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble's shape, size, texture and formula are specially adapted for the Poodle dog.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image