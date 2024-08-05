BHN Poodle Adult Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Poodles - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3kg
7.5kg
Coat health
This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Muscle mass condition
This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s lean body mass.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble's shape, size, texture and formula are specially adapted for the Poodle dog.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 28.0% (min.), Crude Fat 17.0% (min.), Calcium 0.64% (min.), Phosphorus 0.48% (min.), Ash 5.9% (max.), Crude Fiber 3.0% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), EPA/DHA: 0.3%, omega-3 fatty acids: 0.87%.
COMPOSITION: corn, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), wheat gluten*, animal fat (poultry fat), rice, corn gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), beet pulp, minerals, soybean oil, fish oil, yeast, powdered cellulose, fructo oligosaccharide, borage (0.1%), wheat, glucosamine, marigold extract, L-carnitine, mucossacharides-protein (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Amino acids, Vitamin A: 29000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 36 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 47 mg, E6 (Zinc): 131 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg, zeolite: 5 g, Tea Extract - Catechin: 0.6 g - Acidifier - Antioxidants.