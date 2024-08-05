BHN Pug Adult Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Pugs - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Healthy skin
Pug Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Pug’s muscle tone.
Ideal weight
This formula helps maintain the Pug’s ideal weight.
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Pug to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Normal activity
|High activity
|6 kg
|93 g (1 + 1/8)
|108 g (1 + 3/8)
|7 kg
|105 g (1 + 2/8)
|121 g (1 + 4/8)
|8 kg
|116 g (1 + 3/8)
|134 g (1 + 5/8)
|9 kg
|126 g (1 + 4/8)
|146 g (1 + 6/8)
|10 kg
|137 g (1 + 5/8)
|158 g (1 + 7/8)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult is specially formulated with all the unique nutritional needs of your adult Pug in mind.Because the Pug's skin is folded, and the folds can become warm and retain unwanted humidity, it's important that your dog's diet helps to support the health of its skin. ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult's exclusive formula helps to support the skin's “barrier” role, as well as overall skin health.ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult also contains a balance of nutrients that help to support your Pug's muscle tone.Pugs have very specific features: a large head and a body with short, square muscles. Its jaws and very thick lips can make it difficult for it to pick up its food; Pugs also have a tendency to swallow their food without chewing it first. The shape and size of the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult is specifically designed to make it easier for your Pug to pick up. Its properties also encourage your dog to chew it before swallowing.