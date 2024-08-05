SHN Medium Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
4kg
15kg
Supports strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
Supports brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.
Adapted kibble size
No text
COMPOSITION: dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, duck), corn, animal fat (chicken, duck), wheat gluten, wheat, beet pulp, corn gluten, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins (chicken, turkey), minerals, yeast, soybean oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides & betaglucans) (0.30%), algae oil (source of DHA), marigold extract (source of lutein), provitamin A (ß-Carotene).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Amino acids, Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 37 mg, Iodine: 3.7 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 48 mg, Zinc: 135 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg, zeolite: 10 g, yucca extract: 0.367 g - potassium sorbate, Antioxidants.