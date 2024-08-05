SHN Medium Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old

Sizes available

4kg

15kg

Supports strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

Supports brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Optimal energy content

Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.

Adapted kibble size

