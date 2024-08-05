SHN X-Small Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 4 kg) - Up to 10 months old
Supports strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
Supports brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of extra-small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.
Adapted kibble size
COMPOSITION: dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, duck), rice, corn, wheat gluten, animal fat (chicken, duck), hydrolysed animal proteins (chicken, turkey), beet pulp, minerals, corn gluten, soybean oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, algae oil (source of DHA), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.20%), yeasts extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), provitamin A (ß-Carotene).
ADDITIVES (per kg) Amino acids, Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 41 mg, Iodine: 4.1 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 53 mg, Zinc: 131 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg, zeolite: 10 g, yucca extract: 0.375 g - potassium sorbate, Antioxidants.