SHN X-Small Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 4 kg) - Up to 10 months old

Supports strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

Supports brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Optimal energy content

Satisfies the high energy needs of extra-small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.

Adapted kibble size

PRODUCT DETAILS

