SHN X-Small Adult Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs - For very small breed dogs (from 1 to 4 kg) - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality thanks to highly digestible L.I.P. proteins.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
Urinary tract health
Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developped to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein (min) 22%, Crude Fat (min) 16%, Ash (max) 6.6%, Crude Fiber (max) 2.7%, Moisture (max) 10.5%, EPA & DHA: 2.5 g/kg.
COMPOSITION: corn, rice, animal fats (poultry fat), vegetable protein isolate* (wheat), dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), corn gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), minerals, chicory pulp, soybean oil, fish oil, yeast, plantago ovata or plantago spp.(1%), fructo oligosaccharide, L-carnitine. No animal medicine included. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 163 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.