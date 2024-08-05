SHN X-Small Adult Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for adult dogs - For very small breed dogs (from 1 to 4 kg) - Over 10 months old

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

Healthy transit

Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality thanks to highly digestible L.I.P. proteins.

Coat condition

This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

Urinary tract health

Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.

Very palatable & very small kibble

This small-sized kibble has been developped to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.

