ADULT LARGE DOG
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) - Over 15 months old
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
COMPOSITION : Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat gluten*, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated pork protein, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, vegetable fibres, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), glucosamine from fermentation (0.099%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00096%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 51 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 130 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude ash: 6.2%, Crude fibres: 1.8%, Taurine: 0.19%, Vitamin E: 480 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 290 mg/kg, Lutein: 5 mg/kg, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 3.34%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.