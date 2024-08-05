ADULT SMALL DOG
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.
COMPOSITION : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat flour, animal fats, wheat gluten*, chicory pulp, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 43 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 55 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 132 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude ash: 7.5%, Crude fibres: 1.5%, Calcium: 0.92%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 3.09%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.