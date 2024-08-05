Cardiac

Cardiac

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.

Low sodium

Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image