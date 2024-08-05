DENTAL Dog Dry

DENTAL Dog Dry

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium and large breed dogs (over 10 kg) with dental sensitivities - Over 12/15 months old

Sizes available

6kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

TARTAR CONTROL

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.

BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

VOHC TARTAR LOGO

NO TEXT

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image