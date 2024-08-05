DENTAL Dog Dry
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium and large breed dogs (over 10 kg) with dental sensitivities - Over 12/15 months old
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
VOHC TARTAR LOGO
COMPOSITION : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, animal fats, wheat gluten*, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, butyric acid salt, glucosamine from fermentation (0.098%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.0029%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15000 IU, Vitamin D3: 970 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 141 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 710 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 22.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude ash: 5.2%, Crude fibres: 3.1%, Calcium: 0.8%, Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 2.64%, EPA/DHA: 0.31%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.