DENTAL SMALL DOG
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10kg) with dental sensitivities
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
VOHC TARTAR LOGO
NO TEXT
COMPOSITION : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, animal fats, wheat gluten*, chicory pulp, vegetable fibres, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, butyric acid salt, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29000 IU, Vitamin D3: 780 IU, Iron (3b103): 42 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 55 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 142 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 700 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 22.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude ash: 6.2%, Crude fibres: 3.4%, EPA/DHA: 0.31%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 3.26%, Calcium: 0.79%, Sodium: 0.7%, Magnesium: 0.08%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.