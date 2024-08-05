Diabetic
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, tapioca, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, minerals, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 125 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 37.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 6.5% - Starch: 19.1% - Total sugars: 0.55% - Essential fatty acids: 2.07%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.