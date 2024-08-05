Diabetic Special Low Carbohydrate
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.
Mix feeding instruction
In the management of Diabetes it is recommended to keep the type of food and daily rationing as consistent as possible.
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 180 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 9.0% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Moisture: 79.0% - Essential fatty acids: 0.9% - Total sugars: 0.7% - Starch: 1.6% - source of carbohydrates: corn - rice.