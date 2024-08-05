Gastro Intestinal Low Fat Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult small dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
Protein: 22.0%, Fat content: 7.0%, Crude ash: 6.2%, Crude fibres: 1.8%, Essential fatty acids: 1.24%, Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.3%, EPA/DHA: 0.16%.
Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, animal fats, minerals, yeasts products, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.48%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides)(0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 135 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 200 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 50 - Crude fibre (max) 28 - Crude ash (max) 68. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.