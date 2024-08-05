Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow the provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 22.0% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Fat content: 7.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Potassium: 0.7% - Sodium: 0.5% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.25% - EPA/DHA: 0.14%.
COMPOSITION: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, animal fats, minerals, yeasts products, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.48%), fish oil, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: 82.4%.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A 16500 IU, Vitamin D3 1000 IU, Vitamin C 250 mg, Vitamin E 410 mg, Taurine 1.3 g, Iron (3b103) 42 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202) 4.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406) 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504) 54 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606) 133 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812) 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives, Antioxidants.