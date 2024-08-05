Gastrointestinal Low Fat

Gastrointestinal Low Fat

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 200g

1 x 410g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image