Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
50g
2kg
7.5kg
15kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry proteins*, rice*, rice flour*, maize*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, animal fats**, beet pulp, egg powder*, vegetable fibres, minerals, soya oil**, yeasts products, fish oil**, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA)**, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 76.1%, **Highly digestible fat sources: 4.7%.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 43 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 56 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 135 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - EPA/DHA: 0.21% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 2.35% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.49% - Sodium: 0.45% - Potassium: 0.7%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 90 - Crude fibre (max) 34 - Crude ash (max) 68. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
