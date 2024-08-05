Gastrointestinal Puppy
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 195g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
Adapted texture
Specific mousse texture to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help the transition from milk to solid food.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives*, cereals*, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats**, milk and milk derivatives*, yeasts. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 46.2%, **highly digestible fat sources: 0.4%.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 130 IU, Iron (3b103): 6 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.4 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.8 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 18 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.1 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 10.0% - Fat content: 5.8% - Crude ash: 2.2% - Crude fibres: 0.8% - Moisture: 78.5% - Calcium: 0.32% - Sodium: 0.24% - Potassium: 0.19% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.2% - w6: 1.2% - Metabolisable Energy: 977.0 kcal/kg.