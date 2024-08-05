Gastrointestinal Puppy

Gastrointestinal Puppy

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies

Sizes available

1 x 195g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Adapted texture

Specific mousse texture to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help the transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image