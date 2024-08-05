VHN Dog Hypoallergenic Puppy

Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies This prescription product is designed for pets with food allergies. Use a diet of hydrolyzed protein sources to help your pet manage food allergies and reduce your pet's exposure to food allergens. Most pet diets contain intact proteins such as those found in beef, fish and lamb. These proteins can vary in size from small to large. When a food allergy occurs, the immune system mistakes the arge dietary protein for a potential allergen. This reaction will cause discomfort to the pet such as itching, skin redness and in some cases loose stools or vomiting.