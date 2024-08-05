VHN Dog Hypoallergenic Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies This prescription product is designed for pets with food allergies. Use a diet of hydrolyzed protein sources to help your pet manage food allergies and reduce your pet's exposure to food allergens. Most pet diets contain intact proteins such as those found in beef, fish and lamb. These proteins can vary in size from small to large. When a food allergy occurs, the immune system mistakes the arge dietary protein for a potential allergen. This reaction will cause discomfort to the pet such as itching, skin redness and in some cases loose stools or vomiting.
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RECOMMENDED FOR GROWING DOGS IN CASE OF • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: - diagnosis: food elimination trial - management • Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) / chronic pruritus • Chronic diarrhea • Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) • Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) • Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF • Pancreatitis • Age before 6 months; expected adult weigh less than 4 kg
Optimal Growth
Specially adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the nutritional needs of growing puppies and satisfy their fussy appetites.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
|PUPPY'S AGE (in months)
|PUPPY'S WEIGHTS
|5Kg
|10Kg
|20Kg
|30Kg
|40Kg
|grams
|grams
|grams
|grams
|grams
|6-7
|101-91
|187-169
|316-294
|428-429
|531-532
|8-9
|80
|152-135
|274-251
|399-372
|499-467
|10-11
|79
|134-133
|228-225
|338-307
|435-408
|12-13
|223
|305-304
|383-380
|14-15
|303
|376