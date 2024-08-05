MATURE CONSULT
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for mature dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
Age may affect the vital systems of dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain functions. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars, vegetables.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 210 IU, Iron (3b103): 9 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 1.6 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2.8 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 28 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 9.4%, Fat content: 5.0%, Crude ash: 1.4%, Crude fibres: 1.2%, Moisture: 78.0%, Linoleic acid: 0.93%, EPA/DHA: 0.122%