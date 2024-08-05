MATURE CONSULT
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
Age may affect the vital systems of dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain functions. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
COMPOSITION : Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, wheat, vegetable fibres, maize flour, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.84%), fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 50 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 137 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g, Lecithin: 300 mg - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.7% - Crude fibres: 7.2% - Phosphorus: 0.56% - EPA/DHA: 0.45% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.52%- L-tryptophan: 0.32% - Per kg: L-carnitine: 800 mg, Beta-carotene: 4.3 mg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.