MATURE CONSULT SMALL DOG
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 8 years old
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
Age may affect the vital systems of dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain functions. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.
COMPOSITION : Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, wheat, vegetable fibres, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.84%), fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 50 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 137 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g, Lecithin: 2.6 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 7.0% - Calcium: 0.87% - Phosphorus: 0.55% - Sodium: 0.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.45% - L-tryptophan: 0.35% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.57%. per kg: L-carnitine: 820.0 mg, Beta-carotene: 4.3 mg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.