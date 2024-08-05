NEUTERED ADULT
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult dogs or with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, minerals
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 290 IU, Iron (3b103): 10 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.24 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 1.9 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 3 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 30 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.5%, Fat content: 2.5%, Crude ash: 1.4%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Moisture: 80.5%, Linoleic acid: 0.75%, EPA/DHA: 0.059%.