NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.
COMPOSITION : Barley, maize, dehydrated pork protein, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 37 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.7 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 48 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 132 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude ash: 7.3%, Crude fibres: 6.6%, Calcium: 0.78%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.04%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.