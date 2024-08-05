NEUTERED JUNIOR LARGE DOG

NEUTERED JUNIOR LARGE DOG

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered large breed puppies (adult weight over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 15 months old

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

OPTIMAL GROWTH

Designed to support growth and limit excess weight gain with adjusted energy content, appetite regulating fibres and balanced intake of protein and minerals.

NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT

A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) and prebiotics to help support natural defences during growth period.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

PRODUCT DETAILS

