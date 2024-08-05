NEUTERED JUNIOR LARGE DOG
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered large breed puppies (adult weight over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 15 months old
Sizes available
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
OPTIMAL GROWTH
Designed to support growth and limit excess weight gain with adjusted energy content, appetite regulating fibres and balanced intake of protein and minerals.
NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT
A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) and prebiotics to help support natural defences during growth period.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, wheat flour, barley, rice, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.5%), psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), glucosamine from fermentation (0.05%), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.0005%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 50 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 131 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 31.0%, Fat content: 13.0%, Crude ash: 7.2%, Crude fibres: 2.3%, Calcium: 1.2%, Phosphorus: 0.9%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.5%, Vitamin E: 480 mg/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.