Recovery

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for cats and dogs

1 x 195g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image