Renal

Renal

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 100g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a vet
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

Easy to mix

In the case of mixed feeding, the texture of thin slices in gravy ease the blend with ROYAL CANIN® Renal dry range diets for dogs.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION