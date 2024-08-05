Renal
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
Easy to mix
In the case of mixed feeding, the texture of thin slices in gravy ease the blend with ROYAL CANIN® Renal dry range diets for dogs.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars. Protein sources: chicken, beef, pork.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 250 IU, Iron (3b103): 10 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.6 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 3 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 30 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.4 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 3.7%, Fat content: 6.0%, Crude ash: 1.2%, Crude fibres: 0.6%, Moisture: 80.0%, Calcium: 0.15%, Phosphorus: 0.08%, Potassium: 0.17%, Sodium: 0.09%, Essential Fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 1.6%.
|Adult's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|210
|2
|185
|2
|159
|1+1/2
|4
|353
|3+1/2
|311
|3
|268
|2+1/2
|6
|478
|5
|421
|4
|363
|3+1/2
|8
|593
|6
|522
|5
|451
|4+1/2
|10
|702
|7
|617
|6
|533
|5+1/2
|15
|951
|9+1/2
|837
|8+1/2
|723
|7
|20
|1180
|12
|1038
|10+1/2
|897
|9
|25
|1395
|14
|1227
|12+1/2
|1060
|10+1/2
|30
|1599
|16
|1407
|14
|1215
|12
|35
|1795
|18
|1580
|16
|1364
|13+1/2
|40
|1984
|20
|1746
|17+1/2
|1508
|15
|45
|2167
|21+1/2
|1907
|19
|1647
|16+1/2
|50
|2346
|23+1/2
|2064
|20+1/2
|1783
|18
|55
|2519
|25
|2217
|22
|1915
|19
|60
|2689
|27
|2367
|23+1/2
|2044
|20+1/2
|70
|3019
|30
|2657
|26+1/2
|2294
|23
|80
|3337
|33+1/2
|2937
|29+1/2
|2536
|25+1/2